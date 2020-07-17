84°
Elderly woman shot in Baton Rouge after neighbors' argument leads to gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman in her 70s was caught in the crossfire after an argument between her neighbors led to a shot being fired.
Around 10 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to N. 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue in reference to a shooting. State Representative C. Denise Marcelle was at the scene and said the elderly woman was shot in the hip.
According to Marcelle, the shot was fired after a dispute erupted between two neighbors. The victim was an innocent bystander.
There is no word on the victim's condition or criminal charges for the shooter at this time.
