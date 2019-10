Elderly woman seriously hurt after crashing car into building

ZACHARY - An elderly woman is in critical condition after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a house.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Church Street near Scotlandville-Zachary Highway. Police Chief David McDavid said the woman hit a pole and then veered into a house being used as a music school.

No other injuries were reported.