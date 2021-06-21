74°
Elderly woman killed in Caddo Parish mobile home fire
CADDO PARISH - A deadly mobile home fire killed one person over the weekend in Caddo Parish, officials say.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies were called to the scene of a mobile home fire in Bethany on Saturday evening around 7 p.m.
Deputies say that as first responders with Caddo Fire District #4 extinguished a blaze at a mobile home situated within the 11000 block of Bethany State Line Road, firefighters discovered the body of an elderly female inside of the residence.
The name of the victim has not been released, and officials say more information will be issued as it becomes available.
