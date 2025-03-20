63°
Elderly woman entrapped in Hoover Avenue house fire freed, taken to hospital

34 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 2:40 PM March 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - An elderly woman entrapped in a house during a fire on Hoover Avenue was taken to a hospital, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Fire District Six.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 7000 block of Hoover Avenue. The house had locked burglar bars on all doors and windows that were forced open to make access and find a working structure fire.

An elderly woman was entrapped in the home and was removed for transport by emergency officials to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The house has notable fire, smoke and water damage.

