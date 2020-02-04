Elderly woman at center of viral abuse case speaks out for first time since daughter's arrest

BATON ROUGE - The hearts of people across the internet collectively broke for Willie Mae Morgan last month, when a video that showed her abuse appeared online.

Lottie Morgan was first arrested in mid-January, when her son reported her for beating his 93-year-old grandmother with a belt. Lenny Morgan says his mom was booked after he showed officers video of the abuse, but she was able to bond out soon after and return home.

"As soon as this monster got out of prison... They sent her right back to my grandmother's house," Lenny previously told WBRZ. "I feel like our local law enforcement has failed us... and also I feel like our local court system has failed my grandmother as a citizen."

After his mother returned, Lenny says he shared the video online to draw more attention to the case. The video went viral on Twitter, and DA Hillar Moore upgraded Lottie Morgan's charges to second-degree battery amid the uproar.

She's since been released on bond under the condition that she stay away from her elderly mother. Willie Mae was in high spirits Tuesday weeks after the ordeal began.

"Everything's going alright. I'm alright," she told WBRZ.

Morgan says she now depends on her in-home nurse and grandson for help. Her son, Michael, says the entire incident has taken a toll on their family.

"That's my mom, and it hurts. But what happened happened, and it's time for us to move on from this," Michael said. "I just want her to be able to be at peace in her own home."

Despite the situation that's unfolded, Michael says he's still hoping for the best for his sister.

"With the combination of all the stress and her own issues.. it got the best of her, and in that one moment... That's when everything just went bad."

Willie Mae said she appreciated the outpouring of support she received from strangers and wanted everyone to know she's doing well.