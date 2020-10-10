Elderly victim from N. Foster shooting accidentally killed by teen playing with rifle

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Jackson Avenue off of North Foster Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Jacorie Jelks, 18, for accidentally shooting 71-year-old Sidney Smith around 4:10 p.m.

Jelks told police that he was manipulating a rifle that fired, striking his thumb and striking Smith in the front yard of his residence.

Smith was struck in the head and died at the scene before paramedics arrived.

Jelks was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice.