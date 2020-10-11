72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elderly victim from N. Foster shooting accidentally killed by teen playing with rifle

2 hours 53 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 October 10, 2020 10:00 PM October 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Jackson Avenue off of North Foster Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Jacorie Jelks, 18, for accidentally shooting 71-year-old Sidney Smith around 4:10 p.m.

Jelks told police that he was manipulating a rifle that fired, striking his thumb and striking Smith in the front yard of his residence.

Smith was struck in the head and died at the scene before paramedics arrived.

Jelks was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days