Elderly nursing home resident dead from coronavirus in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - A person at a retirement home in West Baton Rouge Parish is among the latest deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana.

Parish officials said Monday that an elderly person died at a retirement home. No other details about the victim or the facility have been released at this time.

Four cases of the virus have been reported in West Baton Rouge Parish as of Monday afternoon.

The parish says all of its government offices, parks and community services are closed until further notice.