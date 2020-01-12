Elderly man dies in Vermilion Parish car crash

KAPLAN - Authorities responded to a fatal car crash that happened on LA Hwy 14 in Vermilion Parish Sunday morning.

John Hebert, 83, died from his injuries when another driver crossed the center line and struck Hebert's 2007 GMC Acadia head on.

Hebert was traveling with a minor in the back seat who sustained serious injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers. The incident is still under investigation.