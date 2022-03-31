Latest Weather Blog
Elderly man allegedly murdered his wife at Ascension home, held on $85K bond
PRAIRIEVILLE - An 83-year-old man was arrested for his wife's murder after she was shot at the couple's Ascension Parish home.
Ascension deputies took Marvin Stephens into custody Wednesday after he allegedly shot his wife that afternoon at the property off Highway 42 east of Airline Highway.
The victim, identified as Patricia Stephens, was airlifted to a hospital where she later died. Marvin, her husband, was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Neighbors told WBRZ the couple usually kept to themselves but that Marvin started acting differently after a medical diagnosis.
Deputies released no other details related to what may have led to the shooting but said Marvin appeared to be uninjured when he was taken into custody.
He is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail on an $85,000 bond.
