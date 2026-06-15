Elderly couple, pet displaced after lightning strikes Oak Hills Place home; fire causes total loss

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Oak Hills Place subdivision off Highland Road on Monday morning.

The fire along Oak Hills Parkway was first reported around 4:09 a.m., the SGFD said. Lightning struck the house, causing a fire in the attic.

By 6 a.m., the fire was under control.

A spokesperson for the fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but that two people were displaced.

A pet was also in the home when the fire started, but it made it out of the home safely, Chief Chad Roberson told 2une In's Abigail Whitam.

The home was ruled a total loss, officials said.