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Elayn Hunt employee arrested for malfeasance

1 hour 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 2:43 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - An Elayn Hunt Correctional employee was arrested for malfeasance in office, the Department of Corrections said.

Officials confirmed the arrest, saying Master Sergeant Amiya Jones was taken into custody by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jones is no longer employed by the department following a resignation, officials said. She had been an employee since August 2025. The Department of Corrections did not provide any other information regarding Jones' arrest.

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The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported on 14 other Elayn Hunt employees being arrested this year.

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