Elayn Hunt corrections officer booked with simple battery

Photo: Department of Corrections

ST. GABRIEL - Authorities say a corrections officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been arrested for using excessive force against an inmate and then trying to cover up the incident.

According to a press release, the accused employee is Sergeant Julius Aikens and he filed an inaccurate report about the incident on Jan. 31, claiming he used force against a restrained inmate only because the inmate made a move as if he was trying to exit his restraints.

However, after the inmate in question asked a warden by the name of Tim Hooper to review security footage of the incident, the footage revealed that Aikens was lying.

The video showed the restrained inmate walking in front of Aikens as the two exchanged words.

Aikens then brought the inmate to the ground and kneed him.

The inmate was not physically combative at all during the incident.

After this evidence revealed Aikens' lie, prison officials launched an internal investigation and notified St. Gabriel Police as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Detectives with the St. Gabriel Police Department subsequently arrested Aikens and Elayn Hunt is in the process of terminating him.

Aikens had been with the Correctional Center since May of 2019.