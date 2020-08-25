82°
Latest Weather Blog
Elayn Hunt Correctional officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct
BATON ROUGE, LA - An officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been booked for alleged involvement in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Sergeant Deshunta Miller, a 21-year-old was arrested Monday and booked under one count of Malfeasance in Office: sexual conduct.
Miller was ranked as Sergeant and has been a Correctional Officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since November 12, 2019. She is a probationary employee. the Department says they intend to fire.
