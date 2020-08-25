80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elayn Hunt Correctional officer arrested for alleged sexual conduct

52 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 8:13 AM August 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE, LA - An officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been booked for alleged involvement in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Sergeant Deshunta Miller, a 21-year-old was arrested Monday and booked under one count of Malfeasance in Office: sexual conduct.

Miller was ranked as Sergeant and has been a Correctional Officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since November 12, 2019. She is a probationary employee. the Department says they intend to fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days