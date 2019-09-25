Elayn Hunt cadet arrested after busted with drugs meant for prisoners

ST. GABRIEL - A drug bust at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center landed one of its cadets in jail Tuesday night.

About .10 ounces of marijuana was found during the search of Adrian King's vehicle. Investigators say the drugs were meant for prisoners.

King had been working for the prison since last October as a probationary employee.

He was booked at the Iberville Parish Jail on counts of Introduction to contraband and malfeasance in office.