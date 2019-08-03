90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

El Paso Police respond to mass shooting at shopping center

1 hour 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 August 03, 2019 2:30 PM August 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say they've received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities have not given any information about possible shooting victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days