El Paso Police respond to mass shooting at shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say they've received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.
Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.
The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.
Authorities have not given any information about possible shooting victims.
