Eight super-regional hosts announced by NCAA Division

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Tuesday, the eight super-regional hosts.

KNOXVILLE SUPER REGIONAL@LSUbaseball

at@Vol_Baseball



June 12 - 7:00 PM ET - ESPN2

June 13 - NOON or 3:00 PM ET - ESPN2 or ESPNU

June 14 - 4:00 or 7:00 PM ET - ESPN2 or ESPNU (If Nec.)

The super regionals, which will be played Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and possibly June 13 and 14, are detailed below.

The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

Tennessee baseball (48-16) will host the LSU Tigers (37-23) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and the winner will move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Vols and Tigers open Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN2), and will play at either 11 or 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU or ESPN2).

If necessary, UT and LSU would play at either 3 or 6 p.m. Monday (ESPN2 or ESPNU).

The Tigers rallied after an opening-round loss to claim the Eugene Regional.

All times eastern:

LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16)

7 p.m. (ESPN2), Noon or 3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)

9 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

DBU (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24**) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15**)

Neutral site games played in Columbia, South Carolina

**record is through games played June 8

Noon (ESPNU), Noon (ESPN2/ESPNU), *1 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

NC State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), *6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN2), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)

3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)

9 p.m. (ESPNU), 10 p.m. (ESPN2), *9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, will be announced Monday, June 14.

The ESPN family of networks and NCAA.com will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.