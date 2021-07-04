79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eight people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

5 hours 12 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, July 04 2021 Jul 4, 2021 July 04, 2021 4:06 PM July 04, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOTO: CNN

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Police said Sunday afternoon that detectives had determined the shooting began following an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people.

Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.

Most of those wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.

Trending News

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days