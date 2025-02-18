Eight kids hurt after hit-and-run with school bus

BATON ROUGE- Eight kids were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a school bus Thursday morning, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 1999 Mazda Millenia ran a stop sign and collided with the bus on Gayosa Street near North 27th Street around 8 a.m. Authorities are still searching for the car driver, who fled the scene on foot.

School officials said 15 children were on the bus when the crash happened. A spokesperson for the school district said eight students had minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, the other seven were taken on to school.

"My heart dropped to my stomach. My main thought was was 'is he alright?' and trying to keep his mom calm. She was hysterical," said Janice Murray, the aunt of one of the children on the bus.

Superintendent Warren Drake went to meet with parents of the students who were injured at the hospital. He said the bus was on its way to Park Elementary carrying mostly fourth- and fifth-grade students. Drake later confirmed that none of the students were seriously injured in the crash.

"But whenever an accident happens, we're going to make sure our kids are OK, and it looks like we really escaped serious injury here," said Drake.

Police are continuing to search for the driver of the vehicle, who they said is around 25 years of age.