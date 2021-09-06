Eight days after Ida, over 489,000 are without power across Louisiana

System damage in south Louisiana following Hurricane Ida (August of 2021) Photo: Demco

BATON ROUGE - Eight days after Hurricane Ida pummeled south Louisiana, nearly 489,000 remain without power across the Gulf Coast state.

Over a week after the storm, Demco and Entergy's outage maps reveal that roughly 3,277 of those who find themselves in the dark are in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, 30,414 of the outages are in Livingston Parish and 15,671 in Ascension Parish.

The majority of outages in the state, can be found in Jefferson Parish, where over 148,000 Entergy customers are struggling to get by without lights or air conditioning. Area residents have been uniting to do the best they can in supporting one another by supplying neighbors with food and other necessities.

Communities step up

Community effort has played key role in day-to-day life as south Louisiana struggles to recover from Ida's impact.

In some parishes, when lineman from out-of-state show up to help restore power, members of the community step up to provide the energy workers with hot food, drinks, and snacks. Some even wash the worker's clothing for them.

Entergy completes its Damage Assessment phase

The efforts of the energy workers are paying off. According to a Sunday update from Entergy, the initial phase of restoration, 'Damage Assessment' has been completed.

The company said, "Damage assessment is 100% complete, and we've released estimated restoration times. Estimates are subject to change. More specifics will continue to be developed and released as restoration progresses."

In another message released Sunday, Entergy also asked customers to keep a few reminders in mind in the days to come. The compay suggested that customers apply the following measures:

-If your property has water damage, turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker. Don’t step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

-Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. A licensed electrician’s inspection of your property’s electric wiring may be needed before we can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

-Customers with damage to their meter, meter pan or weatherhead will need repairs to those items prior to Entergy re-energizing their structure.

Amid challenges, Demco makes strides in power restoration

Meanwhile, Demco continues to assess damage to its south Louisiana customers. The company took to Facebook on Sunday to share pictures of the severe damage Ida left behind. Based on the images, it's clear that navigating the hurricane-ravaged terrain complicates the duties of energy workers.

Over the weekend, Demco announced that 64% of its customer's meters are back in service, as are sixty percent of distribution line miles. It added that 37 of 43 substations are receiving transmission.

Based on these weekend updates from Demco and Entergy, the path toward full power restoration continues, with an end in sight.