Eight bodies found, 26 people missing after California boat fire
Authorities say four more victims of a catastrophic dive boat fire have been located on the ocean floor off Southern California, bringing the known death toll to eight.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the additional victims were found Monday close to the sunken vessel but the boat remains unstable and it's uncertain when those remains will be recovered.
Four unidentified bodies recovered earlier Monday are those of two men and two women.
Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester says the search for more than two dozen other missing persons will go on into Tuesday morning, but people should be prepared for "the worst outcome."
