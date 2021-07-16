84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eiffel Tower reopens with restrictions after nine-month closure

32 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 10:02 AM July 16, 2021 in News
Source: France 24
By: Paula Jones

PARIS, France- As COVID-19 continues to impact the global community, some regions are implementing new virus-related guidelines while others are choosing to expand their reopening processes. 

In France, where a total of 5.83 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, the city of Paris is celebrating the reopening of its most recognizable landmark, the Eiffel Tower.

After coronavirus restrictions led to its closure for a total of nine months, the iconic monument opened to the public Friday.

Trending News

Despite the celebratory opening, virus concerns loom. 

France 24 reports that daily capacity is set to be restricted to 13,000 people, however, about half of the normal level, in order to respect social distancing.

And from Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test, in line with recent government-imposed requirements.

 

The requirements are understandable as France ranks fourth among the countries with the world's highest number of confirmed virus cases, according to BBC News.

The top three countries are the U.S., India, and Brazil.   

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days