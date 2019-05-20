84°
Eiffel Tower closed after intruder tries to climb it

Monday, May 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PARIS, France - Officials say the Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after someone tried to scale it.

ABC News reports that the unidentified person tried to climb the monument Monday afternoon. A police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters, including a climbing specialist, was called to the scene.

Authorities didn't say when the Eiffel Tower would be reopened.

