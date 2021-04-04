53°
Egg-cellent weather through Easter weekend

By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, we will continue to see a few clouds overhead. Lows won't be as chilly as they were this morning, mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Easter Sunday, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be light, out of the southeast.

Looking Ahead: 

 Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will climb into the 80s by Tuesday - which is also when we will bring back a slight chance for showers. A disturbance will likely bring a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

