EFPSO: Downed tree hit powerline, 911 caller mistook it for plane crash

59 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, June 20 2021 Jun 20, 2021 June 20, 2021 7:38 PM June 20, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

CLINTON, La. - A possible plane crash that left authorities scrambling to find the wreckage Thursday night was determined to be a fallen tree that took out a DEMCO powerline, says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. 

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office describes the events that took place which led officials on their search.

"A tree fell on a DEMCO powerline in the area of the reported crash. The tree caught fire. The shorted lines caused a transformer to make a noise like an explosion. The caller saw and heard an airplane in the area at the same time," said the EFPSO. 

They concluded their statement on a positive note, saying the incident served as a valuable training exercise. 

