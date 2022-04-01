48°
Latest Weather Blog
EF1 Tornado confirmed in Tangipahoa parish on Wednesday
TANGIPAHOA PARISH -
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down after 6pm Wednesday evening near Roseland, LA. The tornado made a six-mile track before lifting near Wilmer, LA. Along the path, numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, along with damage to several homes. A mobile home was lifted off its foundation, while another home had a large tree fall through the roof. The tornado was rated an EF1 with winds of 90mph.
Photos above show metal twisted into downed trees and a car wash damaged.
The Roseland tornado was rated an EF1 with max. winds of 90mph. The tornado was on the ground for six miles, uprooting trees and damaging several homes. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/Orhd0YrM5r— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) March 31, 2022
