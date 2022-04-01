EF1 Tornado confirmed in Tangipahoa parish on Wednesday

TANGIPAHOA PARISH -



The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down after 6pm Wednesday evening near Roseland, LA. The tornado made a six-mile track before lifting near Wilmer, LA. Along the path, numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, along with damage to several homes. A mobile home was lifted off its foundation, while another home had a large tree fall through the roof. The tornado was rated an EF1 with winds of 90mph.

Photos above show metal twisted into downed trees and a car wash damaged.