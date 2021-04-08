76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EF0 tornado touches down near Watson Thursday morning

2 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, April 08 2021 Apr 8, 2021 April 08, 2021 5:18 PM April 08, 2021 in Weather
Source: National Weather Service
By: WBRZ Weather

A brief EF0 tornado with max winds of 80 mph, a path width of 25 yards and a path length of 0.122 miles touched down in Livingston Parish around 1:20 this morning, 6 miles ENE of Watson.

The tornado touched down behind a house and tore its carport off, also lifting most of the roof off. It then ripped apart the roof of a nearby building, peeling back tin on a porch. Tin was peeled back on a building across the street as well. Debris was thrown a quarter mile to the northeast.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days