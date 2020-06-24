EF-1 tornado leaves trail of damage in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather continues throughout Louisiana with confirmation of a tornado touching down in Independence.

JUST IN: @NWSNewOrleans storm survey reports EF-1 tornado confirmed to have struck East #BatonRouge Parish moving from I-10 at Essen to Old Hammond at Sherwood Forest with maximum winds near 110mph. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/wvvs1F2EKb — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 25, 2020

The National Weather Service found damage consistent with high end EF-1 with estimated winds at 110 mph. The path length is believed to have been 3.5 miles in length and 100 yards wide.

The most significant damage was in the vicinity of Ammon Staffing Building along I-10 where there was partial roof collapse, a vehicle lifted, and tossed over the interstate and some minor damage to Westminster Elementary School.

The tornado listed near Old Hammond Highway, just east of Sherwood Boulevard.

A tornado warning was issued for that area shortly after 6 a.m. and expired at 6:45 a.m.

Early Wednesday morning, storms hit Baton Rouge with The National Weather Service in New Orleans issuing a tornado warning for East Baton Rouge Parish and Northwestern Livingston Parish around 4:45 a.m., canceling it around 5:15 a.m. and then advising of a new warning at 5:40 a.m.

The short-lived warnings were due to the fact that the tornadoes themselves were short-lived and passed quickly. That said, officials say warnings like the ones issued Wednesday morning should still be taken seriously, as tornadoes of this nature can still cause extensive damage.

Residents in areas under a tornado warning should take shelter in low level rooms, away from windows.

As of 10:30 a.m., over 3,000 residents in Louisiana remain without power and at least 1,280 of those outages are in EBR Parish.

Firefighters in the capital city were kept busy throughout the early morning hours, assisting in numerous reports of fallen trees and limbs.

The St. George Fire Protection District reported responding to several storm-related incidents starting just before 5 a.m. Incident locations included I-10 at Essen, the Drusilla Lane area, and in locations along I-12 area where multiple trees had fallen.

The firefighters say no injuries were reported as they assisted in removing fallen trees and debris from structures and roads. Extensive damage was also seen in on One Calais Avenue, near Essen Lane.

More shots of One Calais damage. Luckily this all happened before work day started and offices were open pic.twitter.com/a9YqbhhWDP — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) June 24, 2020

