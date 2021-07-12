Edwin Edwards likely to lie in state at Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Flags are at half staff outside the Capitol where Edwin Edwards once governed for many years.

Inside, likely where he will lie until he is in his final resting place.

"He certainly is going to remembered as somebody who was absolutely one-of-a-kind in Louisiana politics," Commissioner Jay Dardenne said.

In 1994, Dardenne was elected to the legislature under Edwards.

"Well, I was never a legislative friend of Edwards. When I entered the legislature, I was a Republican bomb-thrower, and he was the governor. I did not like the kind of things that were going on," he said.

Nevertheless, he says, Dardenne had a huge amount of respect for the man. A scandalous legacy that keeps getting him elected.

"He's the lovable rogue. Everybody identified with him. He was very honest about what he was, what his proclivities were. He didn't hide from them. He wasn't hypocritical about that and I think people appreciated his candor and it was a time where that kind of conduct by a politician was acceptable."

Not wanting to throw in the hat just yet, nearly 20 years later, Edwards at the then-age of 86, made it into a run-off election with now Congressman Garrett Graves.

"He was just a living legend," said Graves. "To be up against him, to be debating him, was one of the most intimidating things that I've ever done."

But even in defeat, Edwards kept up with his notorious sense of humor.

"He sent me one of the funniest emails I've ever seen. He said not to take anything away from you, or your well-run campaign, but Mickey Mouse could have won as a Republican last night."

Funeral arrangements should be announced by Tuesday.