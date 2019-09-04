91°
Edwin Edwards hospitalized Tuesday

Tuesday, September 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was taken to the hospital Tuesday after becoming unresponsive.

Family members said Edwards had low blood sugar and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Baton Rouge and was alert and responsive as of 3 p.m.  He became more aware of his surroundings while in the ambulance, friends said.

He was on an IV and waiting to hear from doctors later in the afternoon.

Family members said by the time he was admitted, he was alert and joking with nurses.  He was cracking his famous one-liners, those gathered with him told WBRZ.

Edwards is 92 years old. 

Trina Edwards released the following statement:

I just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for all of the concern, prayers, and well wishes. I’m especially grateful to the emergency personnel who not only got to us quickly, but helped to keep me calm while they did all they could do to get Edwin stabilized.

The staff at OLOL have been amazing and Edwin is already feeling much better. It’s been a long weekend and a very scary morning, but Edwin reminded me that he’s going to live to the ripe old age of 104 and that you can’t kill bad grass. Hopefully we will be home and back to normal tomorrow. Thanks again, y’all! I appreciate you more than you know!

