Edwards to launch monthly "Ask the Governor" radio show

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is planning to launch a monthly radio show next week.

According to a press release Thursday, Edwards will air a show called “Ask the Governor” on the Louisiana Radio Network on April 19. At 2 p.m.

Listeners can talk one-on-one with Edwards and ask questions about issues that are important to them.

“I look forward to talking with folks from all walks of life who care about our great state, and I want to better understand how the challenges we’re facing impact them,” Edwards said. “I’m convinced that there is more that unites us than divides us, and by talking with one another, we can learn from one another.”

The monthly radio show will broadcast online at the governor’s website and the LRN website. Listeners can call 877-217-5757 to speak with Edwards.

Listeners in the Baton Rouge area can tune to WBRP to catch the show.