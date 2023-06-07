Edwards' tax bills start advancing in the Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards' tax proposals have started moving in the Louisiana House, though it remains unclear which ones can win enough support from House Republicans and which ones will hit roadblocks.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced more than 30 tax measures Tuesday - including many pushed by the Democratic governor - to the full House for consideration.

The committee didn't put its stamp of approval on each, however. Instead, lawmakers backed some measures and indicated their disapproval of others even as they sent the bills to the House floor.

Edwards is proposing a state sales tax hike, increased taxes on businesses and boosted taxes on cigarettes and alcohol to help balance Louisiana's budget.

The full House is expected to start voting on tax bills Thursday.