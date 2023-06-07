Latest Weather Blog
Edwards' tax bills start advancing in the Louisiana House
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards' tax proposals have started moving in the Louisiana House, though it remains unclear which ones can win enough support from House Republicans and which ones will hit roadblocks.
The House Ways and Means Committee advanced more than 30 tax measures Tuesday - including many pushed by the Democratic governor - to the full House for consideration.
The committee didn't put its stamp of approval on each, however. Instead, lawmakers backed some measures and indicated their disapproval of others even as they sent the bills to the House floor.
Edwards is proposing a state sales tax hike, increased taxes on businesses and boosted taxes on cigarettes and alcohol to help balance Louisiana's budget.
Trending News
The full House is expected to start voting on tax bills Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting
-
New bill adds option to donate bone marrow to state registration
-
Third graders who fail new reading test three times will not advance...
-
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle Police Department runs out...
-
Man beaten to death in Baton Rouge was father of officer killed...
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season