Edwards reaches out to business leaders, seeking compromise

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards struck a conciliatory tone with business leaders who backed his opponent in last year's governor's race, describing himself as a "willing partner" with them.



In his first week in office, the new governor spoke Thursday at the annual meeting of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry as he works on a package of tax proposals that could hit companies with cuts to their favored tax break programs.



Edwards said he was committed to having a strong business climate in Louisiana. But he also warned that those assembled may not like some of the ideas he proposes to stabilize the state budget.



LABI has been skeptical of Edwards' financial plans and endorsed his Republican rival, U.S. Sen. David Vitter, in the governor's race last year.