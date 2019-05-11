72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards: Louisiana shouldn't be talking about new tax breaks

1 hour 58 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, May 11 2019 May 11, 2019 May 11, 2019 11:31 AM May 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is suggesting he'd jettison any pricey tax exemptions that might reach his desk this legislative session.
  
The Democratic governor says lawmakers shouldn't be creating new tax break programs less than a year after reaching a tax compromise that ended nearly a decade of budget instability.
  
Lawmakers are proposing to restore suspended sales tax holidays. Republicans and Democrats have suggested creating new tax exemptions for low-producing oil wells, rural job investments, certain health providers and feminine hygiene products. And some Republicans want to rework or remove the state sales tax passed last year as the centerpiece of the tax deal.
  
Edwards left himself wiggle room, not saying he'd reject every tax break that reaches his desk. But he says he won't support "any high-dollar" tax breaks.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days