Edwards, Landry to meet over latest budget disagreement

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards will sit down with Attorney General Jeff Landry next week to try to hash out their latest budget dispute.



Representatives of the Democratic governor and Republican attorney general say a Sept. 30 meeting has been scheduled to discuss Landry budget requests that were stalled by the Edwards administration.



The attorney general sought to boost spending in his budget on Medicaid fraud investigations and to take money from the health department to defend Louisiana abortion laws.



The Edwards administration disagreed with both requests and refused to advance them to the Legislature's joint budget committee for consideration.



Landry sought intervention from lawmakers, who suggested they were tired of the bickering and told the officials to work it out themselves.



Edwards and Landry have clashed repeatedly since taking office.