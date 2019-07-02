Edwards completes bill decisions from Louisiana session

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has made decisions on every bill from this year's legislative session that reached his desk, signing all but six of them into law.

The Democratic governor's office released his final bill decisions Monday evening, announcing Edwards signed Louisiana's construction budget and a companion financing measure passed June 6 in the final hours of the legislative session.

Before signing the construction budget into law, Edwards stripped $18 million in projects from the legislation with his line-item veto.

Across the 11 special and regular legislative sessions held since he took office in 2016, Edwards has never let a single bill become law without his signature. He's always taken action, either through signature or veto, on every bill that's crossed his desk.