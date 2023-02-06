Editors say Rezaian in 'good spirits'

56°
7 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Sunday, January 17 2016 Jan 17, 2016 January 17, 2016 10:14 PM January 17, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran - The editors of The Washington Post say reporter Jason Rezaian is in "good spirits" following his release by Iran.

In an internal memo to Post staff, Executive Editor Martin Baron and Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl said they had spoken briefly by telephone with Rezaian, who was being evaluated at a U.S. military hospital in Germany.

They said Rezaian expressed appreciation for the unwavering support from his colleagues while noting that his social isolation during captivity was particularly difficult.

According to his editors, Rezaian found escape in the fiction stories he was allowed to read. After his release, the Post reporter says he read news coverage on his mother's iPad.

Baron and Jehl wrote that Rezaian hopes to meet with the editors in person tomorrow - and in the meantime, just looked forward to getting some sleep.

