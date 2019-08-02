81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record

1 hour 2 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 August 02, 2019 8:03 AM August 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Ed Sheeran Instagram

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is one for the record books.

Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer's tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it "amazing." The Divide Tour launched on Mar. 16, 2017 and is due to end on Aug. 26. That's 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran's tour topped U2's attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970. Sheeran released his "No.6 Collaborations Project" album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Bruno Mars.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days