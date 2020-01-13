64°
Ed Orgeron's high school shows their support for LSU

Monday, January 13 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: LafourcheSO

GALLIANO - South Lafourche High School is showing their support for LSU on the field that Coach "O" once played on.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of hundreds of students and faculty forming the letter "O" in honor of high school alumnus Coach "O" while wearing their best purple and gold gear.

  

