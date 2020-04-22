Ed Orgeron excited about Tigers in upcoming NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE- Just 48 hours before LSU could break numerous NFL draft records, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held a Zoom press conference with the media to discuss everything LSU leading up to Thursday's NFL draft.

The Tigers have 16 players entered into the draft with a guarantee of almost double digits being selected. A possible five players could be selected in the first round alone.

"Obviously a big week for guys. Sixteen players perhaps get drafted. Very excited about the work that they put in what they've done... Now this is their time, and we're excited for them, their families," Coach O said.

"I'd like to be in Vegas to be honest with you. I think it'd been pretty nice but I'm not sure to be out there. When you see it on the TV, when you see the zoom, and I think there'll be a lot of interviews with LSU and stuff like that. That catapults us to an elite program. National Championship programs take three years to come. That's what it takes. It takes great players and hopefully, this will bring some great players."

It wasn't just the immediate future that Coach O discussed. Spring ball, or lack thereof, was a topic of conversation being as though LSU had spring practice canceled due to COVID-19.

"You know what? Everybody's on the same playing field man. So it's not like we couldn't have spring ball...I think that the work that we've been doing on a daily basis is gonna help us. I think that once we get back our guys are going to be eager," Coach O said.

Orgeron continued, "I think the biggest thing for us is for the quarterback, and the receivers to get their timing down to catch a bunch of balls to get, I think the jelling of the offensive line. Once we do that, I think we're going to be fine."

And the lack of one-on-one drill work has turned into zoom meetings and Facetime chats with players who are scattered all over the country.

"We get videos man. I'll get videos man I'll [have] guys in zoom meetings. I'll call out guys on the phone, I'm in touch with them.

"Obviously, the guys are gonna hear from me at least once a week. They're with their coaches every day for an hour on the zoom meetings. So, mostly they spend a lot of time with the assistant coach, their position coach. But I do call them. I do get their films in and they send them to them. I'm in constant contact with them."

Even with the new normal being social distancing and Zoom meetings, Ed Orgeron is still very confident that things, especially of the football variety, will return to normal.

"I don't know if there's gonna be adversity. I think we're going to have to think that come August, we should have camp and you have to have camp get ready for the season. I think that June and July is still up in the air," Coach O said.

"There's some short talk about these things or get working on the football field. We just say, obviously, that's out of our control. But I do believe that you need several weeks in the summer of conditioning. I think you need several weeks in the summer of some type of football, and then give them a little break and come back to camp and get ready."