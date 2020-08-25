79°
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the full press conference here

10 hours 28 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 11:44 AM August 25, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday morning and spoke on a variety of topics ranging from hurricane prep to who has stood out so far in practice. 

During the pandemic, he has been preaching to his athletes to make smart decisions and to avoid going to parties to protect the team.

According to Orgeron, quarterback Myles Brennan has grown into his role as the starting quarterback and leader of this team.

The running back room is being led by Chris Curry and believes the young players behind him like Ty Davis-Price and John Emory will also both be important in the offense this season.

Defensively, transfer linebacker Jabril Cox has impressed his head coach and is someone Orgeron believes will thrive under defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's system.

For more, watch the full press conference above.

