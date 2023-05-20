Ed Muniz, Krewe of Endymion founder, dead at 83

WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Krewe of Endymion founder and former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz died Friday night at the age of 83, krewe members say.

An official cause of death has not been given at this time.

Muniz founded the Krewe of Endymion in 1966. He also served as the mayor of Kenner, a member of the Jefferson Parish Council and a Kenner Councilman between 1987 to 2003.

A sculpture of Muniz was unveiled on the campus of Delgado Community College last week as part of the Endymion Garden.