91°
Latest Weather Blog
Ed Muniz, Krewe of Endymion founder, dead at 83
NEW ORLEANS - Krewe of Endymion founder and former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz died Friday night at the age of 83, krewe members say.
An official cause of death has not been given at this time.
Muniz founded the Krewe of Endymion in 1966. He also served as the mayor of Kenner, a member of the Jefferson Parish Council and a Kenner Councilman between 1987 to 2003.
Trending News
A sculpture of Muniz was unveiled on the campus of Delgado Community College last week as part of the Endymion Garden.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools leader pursuing superintendent job in Florida
-
EBR superintendent discusses Florida job prospect
-
Explicit: Mom curses out cameras as she's taken to jail
-
28-year-old shot, killed in parking garage just off LSU campus late Thursday...
-
Glen Oaks Crime Prevention District advances while residents debate the costs