Ed Daniels, longtime WGNO sports director, dies at 67

Credit to Ed Daniels' Twitter

NEW ORLEANS - Long-time WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels died Friday after a heart attack he suffered in late July during the New Orleans Saints' training camp in Los Angeles, according to WGNO.

Daniels started as the station’s sports director in 1992 and was the creator of Friday Night Football. He graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in 1975 and from Loyola University in 1979.

"Ed’s importance to WGNO cannot be overstated. He was the most important and impactful person to ever work in our newsroom," WGNO said. "We miss him and will continue to work to uphold the standards of professionalism he displayed during his decades here."