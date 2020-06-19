EBT cards to briefly stop working this weekend

Louisiana EBT cardholders will experience a brief pause in their ability to use their cards over the weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says its changing its EBT card vendor, and the transfer is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 20.

Those with cards will see a pause in service from 11:00 pm Saturday, June 20 to around 8:00 a.m. Sunday June 21, 2020.

DCFS says that all P-EBT and Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP, and KCSP) EBT cards will not work during that time.

"Remember that Sunday is Father’s Day, so if you’re planning a nice Father’s Day meal, get your grocery shopping done before Saturday evening," DCFS says.

Cards will begin functioning after the change of vendor.

-If clients call the EBT customer service number (1-888-997-1117) during the changeover, there may be differences in the way the IVR automated system works. The client should pay attention to the prompts and simply follow directions to access their account information.

-After the changeover, everything about the client's card will work exactly the same. They will still use the same EBT card. They can still shop at the same EBT-accepting stores. They can still access information about their card, including their current balance, by calling the same toll-free number (1-888-997-1117). SNAP, FITAP & KCSP benefits will continue to be loaded onto their card on their same regular issuance date each month.

Click here for more information related to EBT cards.