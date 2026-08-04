EBRSO: Woman walking along Old Hammond Highway fatally struck by car

BATON ROUGE — A woman is dead after being struck by a car along Old Hammond Highway.

Officials told WBRZ that first responders were called to Old Hammond near the intersection of Manson Drive around 9:54 p.m. on Monday.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, the woman was walking along the road with two other people, one of whom was riding a bicycle, when she unexpectedly fell into the roadway immediately before being struck by an approaching vehicle. The driver tried to avoid colliding with the woman, but was unable to do so, deputies noted.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. She later died from her injuries, deputies said Tuesday morning.

Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment played a role in the crash.