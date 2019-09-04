87°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO website restored after cryptic hacker message discovered
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office website is working again after the department shut down the site early Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office's homepage was temporally pulled down after a disturbing message was discovered. The image was of the Iranian flag and a Guy Fawkes mask.
An EBRSO spokesperson told WBRZ the department's homepage was redirected to another location "by an unknown source for a short time." The departments information technology team removed the "erroneous homepage" as soon as they were notified.
Authorities said the perpetrator "was not able to gain access to the site or any data from the site."
No further details about the incident were provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign