EBRSO warns residents about jury duty phone scam

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge are warning residents about another jury duty scam.

Sheriff's Deputies are working multiple cases in which a caller poses as a deputy or law enforcement agent and tells people they missed their jury duty date. They then tell victims to pay a fine to avoid being arrested. The caller provides the victim with the address to EBRSO Headquarters to make the scam appear credible.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't call prospective jurors, ask for personal information, or ask for money to pay fines over the phone. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the EBRSO at 225-389-5009.