EBRSO to be awarded $1.5 million for flood recovery
BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be awarded $1.5 million from FEMA for flood recovery.
Recovery assistance will help replace damaged equipment, vehicles and other items used for emergency preparedness measures. The funds are delegated through FEMA’s Public Assistance program.
According to FEMA, the amount represents 90 percent of the federal share of the $1.61 million total project cost.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program helps to repair or replace critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, public buildings and schools.
