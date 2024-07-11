76°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO SWAT team responds to alleged barricaded subject at Zachary apartment complex
ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT team is investigating an alleged barricaded subject at a Zachary apartment complex Thursday, EBRSO officials confirmed.
The incident is currently taking place at the Audubon Park Apartment Homes.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kidnapped woman calls for help when her attacker leaves for court appearance
-
New upgrades coming to Tiger Stadium for 100th celebration
-
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies in her sleep at...
-
LDEQ investigating white cloud over Iberville Parish petrochemical plant; no community danger
-
Woman killed after being struck by two cars while walking along highway...